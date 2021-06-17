UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - At Least 19 COVID-19 Strains Identified In Brazil State Of São Paulo - Instituto Butantan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - At Least 19 COVID-19 Strains Identified in Brazil State of São Paulo - Instituto Butantan

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) At least 19 variants of coronavirus have been identified in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, Instituto Butantan, a Brazilian biologic research center, said in a statement.

"There are 19 coronavirus variants circulating in the state of São Paulo, with the P.

1 (Amazonian) strain prevailing in 89.9 percent of cases," the statement said.

This is followed by strain B.1.1.7 (UK), which accounts for 4.2 percent.

The state of São Paulo is the most populous, with 46 million residents and the largest number of COVID cases.

