MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) At least one person died and over a dozen others were injured during unrest near the Grand Makki Mosque in Zahedan, the capital of Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Tasnim news agency reports.

Unknown individuals opened fire near the mosque on Friday, stones were also thrown at passing cars, according to Iranian media reports.

Tasnim said that at least one person was killed near the mosque and 14 others were injured.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said in a Friday statement that, according to its information, riots and protests in Iran over the death of Amini were completely planned and implemented by the intelligence services of the United States, England, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Iranian media reported that the death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Sarina Saedi, who passed away at a hospital from a potential drug overdose on Thursday, has been purposefully linked by some media to the ongoing unrest in Iran in an attempt to further fuel the protests.