UPDATE - Austrian Chancellor Congratulates Newly-Elected Israeli Prime Minister on Appointment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Sunday congratulated new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on taking the office.

Earlier in the day, the Knesset voted in favor of swearing in the new Israeli coalition government. Along with Bennett, Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, was appointed as Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

"Congratulations to PM @naftalibennett and alternate PM @yairlapid for forming a government. I look forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel's side," Kurz tweeted.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has added congratulations to the newly appointed cabinet of Israel.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @naftalibennett and to Alternate PM & MFA @yairlapid for the swearing in of the new Israeli government.

Looking forward to strengthen the European Union-Israel partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace & stability," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden has also voiced his readiness to cooperate with the new government of Israel. In line with the coalition agreements, the government will be headed by the new prime minister for about two years, and then the leadership will be handed over to Lapid.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do it following the March inconclusive elections. His failure to form a sustainable government has led to four parliamentary elections in the past two years.