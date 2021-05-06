UPDATE - Egypt Imposes Restrictions on Operation of Shops, Cinemas for 2 Weeks - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Egypt announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on the operation of restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shops as part of the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made a relevant statement to the press.

"The crisis management commission decided that in the last days of the month of Ramadan and the days of Eid al-Adha, shops, restaurants, cafes and cinemas will close at 21:00 (1900 GMT). The decision comes into force tomorrow (May 6) and will be valid for two weeks until May 21," Madbouly said at a press conference in Cairo.

Egypt launched a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on January 24.

From March 4, the vaccine can be received by the elderly and those who suffer from chronic diseases. Vaccination of employees of the tourism industry began in April. The vaccines used are Sinopharm and AstraZeneca. As of the beginning of April, almost 150,000 citizens were vaccinated.

In Egypt, the Sinopharm, CoviShield, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines are registered now, and studies of vaccines by other manufacturers are under way.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 218,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, with over 12,000 deaths.