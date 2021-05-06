UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Egypt Imposes Restrictions On Operation Of Shops, Cinemas For 2 Weeks - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - Egypt Imposes Restrictions on Operation of Shops, Cinemas for 2 Weeks - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Egypt announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on the operation of restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shops as part of the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made a relevant statement to the press.

"The crisis management commission decided that in the last days of the month of Ramadan and the days of Eid al-Adha, shops, restaurants, cafes and cinemas will close at 21:00 (1900 GMT). The decision comes into force tomorrow (May 6) and will be valid for two weeks until May 21," Madbouly said at a press conference in Cairo.

Egypt launched a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on January 24.

From March 4, the vaccine can be received by the elderly and those who suffer from chronic diseases. Vaccination of employees of the tourism industry began in April. The vaccines used are Sinopharm and AstraZeneca. As of the beginning of April, almost 150,000 citizens were vaccinated.

In Egypt, the Sinopharm, CoviShield, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines are registered now, and studies of vaccines by other manufacturers are under way.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 218,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, with over 12,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Egypt Cairo January March April May From Industry Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

7 hours ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

10 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

8 hours ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

8 hours ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.