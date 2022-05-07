UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Finland Likely To Decide On Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Finland will decide on the country's accession to NATO this month, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday.

"We are now discussing whether we should become a member of NATO or not," Marin told Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia, adding that the country will likely make the decision this month.

Marin also called on China to join sanctions against Russia as it could be a crucial step toward ending the conflict.

"It is important that China condemns Russia's actions frankly, openly, and straightforwardly," she noted.

According to Marin, Finland itself will stop its dependency on Russian energy within a few months. The prime minister added that the current situation is pushing for the transition to "green" types of energy, such as wind or solar energy, the development of hydrogen energy, and other new technologies.

The interview was held ahead of Marin's visit to Japan next week, the news agency reported. Marin will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the future cooperation of the two countries, as well as the security situation in Europe and Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden started discussing the possibility of abandoning long-term neutrality and joining the alliance amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in early March that NATO will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with the opportunity to quickly join the alliance.

The two countries have been expected to file their membership applications in the coming months.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe China Visit Alliance Japan Sweden Finland March Asia

Recent Stories

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

29 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

29 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempow ..

Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: A ..

29 minutes ago
 US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bri ..

US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bribes, Extortion - Justice Dept.

29 minutes ago
 Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

29 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.