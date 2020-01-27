UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Grammy Awards Begin With Tribute To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Who Died In Helicopter Crash

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Grammy Awards Begin With Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Who Died in Helicopter Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The 62nd Grammy Awards began with a moving tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

"This is for Kobe," international recording artist Lizzo said, before her performance to kick off the annual awards show.

The star-studded crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which Alicia Keys termed the "house that Kobe built," was in a visibly sombre mood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed to reporters on Sunday that the Calabasas helicopter crash led to the death of all 9 people on board. The sheriff refused to release the identities of the people killed in the crash.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has confirmed that the crash claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore.

Across the world there has been an outpouring of disbelief and grief following the news of the passing of the NBA legend.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day," former US president Barack Obama wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the accident "is terrible news."

Former teammate and one of Bryant's closest friends, Shaquille O'Neal, Tweeted, " There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!"

Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, paid his respects to Bryant on Twitter, saying "I'm so heartbroken.

cant believe...Blessed to have chance to meet you. RIP Legend."

The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs in one of the first NBA games following the tragedy, honored Bryant by each deliberately running out the 24-second shot clock in memory of the basketball great's jersey number. Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar similarly held up the number 24 with his fingers after converting a penalty in Ligue 1 fixture against Lille OSC.

The Philadelphia native was drafted in 1996 by the Charlotte Bobcats but subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of his of his rookie season. Bryant was the first guard to be drafted straight out of high school.

During his illustrious 20-year career, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion, the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2007/08 season, and an 18-time NBA All-Star.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was also never far from the entertainment world, maintaining a close relationship with a number of Hollywood stars, and in 2018 won an academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball. "

While Bryant was a player that captivated basketball fans and pundits, he did at times court controversy on and off the court. Kobe earned the reputation of a callously competitive player, very demanding of his teammates, which formed the basis for his famed "Mamba mentality." In 2003, Bryant was accused of sexual assault in Colorado. Ultimately, the criminal case was dropped. Bryant maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual, but nevertheless, issued an apology.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant, and three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, an infant.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating the cause of the deadly helicopter accident.

Related Topics

Hockey Accident World Barack Obama Film And Movies Twitter Trump Died Wife Toronto San Antonio Los Angeles Lille Kobe Villanueva Angeles Charlotte Philadelphia Criminals Sunday 2018 Olympics Family All From Best PSG Court Love Sad

Recent Stories

Plane crashes in Ghazni area of Afghanistan

8 minutes ago

Tennis: Collated results on day eight of the Austr ..

5 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: passanger scanning under way at Multa ..

2 minutes ago

Non quota holder HGOs offers cheap package of Rs 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Mechanical boll-picking machine can help save $1bl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.