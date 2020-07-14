UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Kiev Says Tehran Ready In Late July To Discuss Compensation For Downing Ukrainian Boeing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

UPDATE - Kiev Says Tehran Ready in Late July to Discuss Compensation for Downing Ukrainian Boeing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that an Iranian delegation was ready to visit Ukraine from July 20-30 to discuss compensation for downing the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 in January.

Earlier in July, Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, whose citizens were aboard the plane, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in talks with Iran about the downed aircraft. According to Kuleba, Kiev will negotiate with Iran on behalf of that group, which lost citizens to the crash. The Iranian Embassy in Kiev said last week that Tehran was ready to begin negotiations with Ukraine regarding the downed aircraft on July 20.

"We received the information from our embassy in Iran that the Iranian side expressed its readiness to arrive in Ukraine for holding negotiations on the compensation from July 20 to 30," Kuleba said at a briefing.

In addition, the minister said that Kiev still could not agree with the official position of Tehran that said the crash was due to a human factor.

"Today, Ukraine cannot agree that the plane was downed as a result of a human error. We are convinced that this issue should be settled within the framework of a criminal investigation with the establishment of all facts. After that, it will be possible to claim any version of the crash of the Ukrainian plane," Kuleba said.

According to the diplomat, involved parties need to focus on establishing legal facts and find "authoritative, unbiased, objective answers to what happened."

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Visit Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Sweden January July Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

6 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

6 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

22 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

36 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.