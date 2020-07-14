UPDATE - Kiev Says Tehran Ready in Late July to Discuss Compensation for Downing Ukrainian Boeing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that an Iranian delegation was ready to visit Ukraine from July 20-30 to discuss compensation for downing the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 in January.

Earlier in July, Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, whose citizens were aboard the plane, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in talks with Iran about the downed aircraft. According to Kuleba, Kiev will negotiate with Iran on behalf of that group, which lost citizens to the crash. The Iranian Embassy in Kiev said last week that Tehran was ready to begin negotiations with Ukraine regarding the downed aircraft on July 20.

"We received the information from our embassy in Iran that the Iranian side expressed its readiness to arrive in Ukraine for holding negotiations on the compensation from July 20 to 30," Kuleba said at a briefing.

In addition, the minister said that Kiev still could not agree with the official position of Tehran that said the crash was due to a human factor.

"Today, Ukraine cannot agree that the plane was downed as a result of a human error. We are convinced that this issue should be settled within the framework of a criminal investigation with the establishment of all facts. After that, it will be possible to claim any version of the crash of the Ukrainian plane," Kuleba said.

According to the diplomat, involved parties need to focus on establishing legal facts and find "authoritative, unbiased, objective answers to what happened."

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.