UPDATE - Metro Train Derails Outside Arlington Cemetery Near US Capital - Transit Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) A metro train derailed near Arlington Cemetery in Virginia, located just outside the US Capital city, the transit authority said in a statement.

"Blue Line Delay: Expect delays in both directions due a train derailment outside Arlington Cemetery.

Shuttle buses requested," Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said on Tuesday.

The Arlington Virginia fire department said so far there are no injuries reported.

On Sunday, WMATA in an alert said Arlington Cemetery's west entrance was closed "due to a police investigation."