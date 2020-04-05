UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Reaches 1,251, Death Toll at 32 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine has grown to 1,251, including 32 fatalities and 25 recoveries, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"A total of 1,251 cases have so far been confirmed," the statement read.

According to the statement, 74 percent of all confirmed cases are people aged from 30 to 69. In the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, 31 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period to Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to the Ukrainian Border Service, close to 11,000 nationals have returned to Ukraine in the past day and 5,100 people, including 2,000 foreigners, have left the country.

The Moldovan Health Ministry also updated its previous situation report, which read that there were 752 confirmed cases and 12 fatalities in the country. According to the fresh data, two more people died due to coronavirus-related complications - a 61-year old woman and a 41-year old man, both with underlying conditions. This took the death toll to 14 people.

In Belarus, the COVID-19 toll has reached 562 cases, including three new fatalities since Saturday. The Belarusian Health Ministry said in an update on Sunday that the death toll has reached eight people and 52 others have recovered. It added that 502 people were being treated at hospitals.

Armenia on Sunday confirmed 822 cases of the coronavirus infection, including seven fatalities and 57 recoveries, according to the situation report from the Health Ministry.

In Georgia, there have been 170 confirmed cases, including one fatality and 36 recoveries, the country's COVID-19 task force said on its website.

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry has reported a case count increase of 32 infections to a total of 298 on its Telegram channel. The authorities said some of the new cases were found in individuals quarantined at hospitals.

The Uzbek Ministry of Innovations said it would begin producing ventilators in cooperation with Russia and Slovak companies.

"Such production will be carried out for the first time in Central Asia. Products will be supplied to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan," the ministry said.

In Kyrgyzstan, the COVID-19 toll has reached 147 cases, including three cases confirmed within the past 24 hours.

The Central Asian country has also confirmed its second fatality from the coronavirus-related complications. The Kyrgyz coronavirus response center told Sputnik an 80-year old person who had returned from abroad and remained under medical surveillance at a hospital had died.

Kazakhstan has reported its sixth COVID-19 fatality in the country's southern part, saying that a patient born in 1964 had died. The cumulative number of cases has grown to 551, the Kazakh Health Ministry said in a statement.