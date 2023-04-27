UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - One Person Killed, 1 Injured In Explosion In Zaporizhzhia Region - Local Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UPDATE - One Person Killed, 1 Injured in Explosion in Zaporizhzhia Region - Local Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) One person was killed and another one injured when an explosive device went off near an apartment building in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region early on Thursday, the city administration said.

"An explosion occurred near the entrance to an apartment building on Kirova Street in Melitopol at about 5:15 a.m. (02:15 GMT) today. An improvised explosive device went off. One person was injured, he was hospitalized," the administration said on Telegram.

Response teams are working at the scene, the local authorities added.

Later in the day, the Russian Internal Ministry's department in the Zaporizhzhia Region said that as a result of the explosion in Melitopol, one police officer had died and another one had been injured.

The explosion should be designated a terrorist act staged by the Ukrainian special services, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Russia Died Vladimir Putin Melitopol September Agreement

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

33 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.