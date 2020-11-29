(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Polish feminist organization Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) has organized a protest in downtown Warsaw on Saturday to draw public attention to the decision of Poland's Constitutional Court to outlaw abortions, as well as to commemorate the 102th anniversary of women's suffrage in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Roman Dmowski Square, protesters were chanting "My body - my business!", "Legal abortion!" and other slogans critical of Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice Party that initiated the court's consideration of the issue.

The protesters have "renamed" Roman Dmowski Square into Women Rights Square, placing new name plates on top of the original ones.

A significant number of police officers were deployed at the scene, but they were just asking some protesters to show their identity documents and did not interfere.

The rally's participants blocked traffic in Warsaw's central streets ” Jerusalem Avenue and John Paul II Avenue.

Thousands of protesters started to move along Marshalovskaya Street. Police tried to block their way by bulking vehicles and personnel on the road's driving section, but protesters still managed to make their way forward via the pedestrian sidewalks.

Police were trying to block the mob, but some protesters have already reached the Savior Square (Plac Zbawiciela) and the Constitution Square (Plac Konstytucji).

The rally is attended by representatives of other organizations as well, particularly from the LGBT and feminist communities.

Protests against the anti-abortion law have been also held in other cities of Poland on Saturday.

The rallies were ignited by the October 22 decision of the constitutional court to rule that abortion due to fetal defects was unconstitutional. After the ruling goes into effect, women in Poland will be able to legally terminate pregnancy only in case of rape or a threat to their health.