UPDATE - Russia, Argentina Sign Deals on Cooperation Between Universities - Federal Agency Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The week of Russian education started in Argentina, and agreements were signed between the two countries' universities, Olga Muratova, head of the representative office of the Russian Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) in Argentina, told reporters.

"We are very pleased that, despite everything, cooperation in education between Russia and Argentina is developing successfully. We are confident that the signing of two agreements with one of the largest Argentine universities - the National University of Arturo Jauretche, where about 35,000 students study - will contribute both to the promotion of Russian education among Argentinians and to the cultural and humanitarian exchange between our countries in general," Muratova said.

On Tuesday, cooperation agreements were signed with the Urals Federal University and the Ufa University of Science and Technology. The deals envision joint activities and research, the exchange of teachers and students, scientific, educational and methodological literature, and much more.

The sides also discussed possibilities of teaching the Russian language at the center for the study of foreign languages of an Argentinean university, holding exhibitions, concerts and screenings of Russian films.

In addition, on behalf of the Russian House in Buenos Aires, educational, methodological, fiction and reference literature for the study of the Russian language was donated to the Argentine university.