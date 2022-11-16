UPDATE - Russian UN Mission Confirms Ammonia Exports Negotiated as Part of Grain Deal Extension

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian Mission to the United Nations confirmed that possible resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine is being discussed as part of the grain deal extension talks, however, the final decision has not yet been taken, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was a number of contacts at different levels, the final decision on possible extension isn't taken yet" Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Russia and Ukraine are close to negotiating an extension to the grain deal before it expires on November 19. According to the reports, the extension is being negotiated by the UN, including through a series of meetings between Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali. As part of the revised deal, Russia would resume ammonia exports through Ukrainian-controlled territory to a port near Odessa.