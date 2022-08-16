UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Swedish Mercenary Says Bought Ukrainian Citizenship For $700

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UPDATE - Swedish Mercenary Says Bought Ukrainian Citizenship for $700

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Captured Swedish mercenary Mathias Gustafsson, who fought on the side of Ukraine, said at a trial in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) that he paid $700 for Ukrainian citizenship.

On Monday, a DPR court is hearing the cases of five foreign mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukrainian militants in Donbas.

According to Gustafsson, he also purchased a Ukrainian driver's license for a bribe.

Gustafsson said that he did not read the contract with the Ukrainian troops before signing it.

According to him, he signed the contract on February 24 with a salary of about $407 a month to serve in the marine corps as a sailor for the position of a helmsman. Gustafsson added that he did not have the license to operate a sea vessel or a certificate of completion of the relevant courses.

He also said that he first tried shooting with a military weapon in Estonia.

Gustafsson surrendered in Mariupol in the industrial zone of the Azovstal steel plant. He is accused of fighting for the Ukrainian army as a mercenary.

