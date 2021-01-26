UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 17 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 17 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 17 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (5 attacks), Aleppo (5) and Latakia (7)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 15.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

