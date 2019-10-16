UPDATE - Turkey Set on Continuing Operation in Syria Ignoring US Sanctions, President Says

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey is not worried about US sanctions imposed in connection with the operation in northern Syria and Ankara intends to continue the offensive until its goals are achieved, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Until the operation achieves all the set goals, it will continue. Our goals are clear, we are not worried about [US] sanctions. Our goal is to eliminate terrorists within 32 kilometers [about 20 miles] from the border. We are holding talks with the US and Russia for field coordination," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries, in response to Ankara's Operation Peace Spring launched in northeast Syria earlier this month.

Washington has been withdrawing forces from Syria, leaving Kurds in the northeast without support. Ankara considers the Kurdish militants an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"I talked to [US President Donald] Trump yesterday, he said that we should declare a ceasefire, but we will by no means do this.

I told him that we will also by no means sit at the negotiations table with a terrorist organization. I told Trump to send a delegation, so that we can discuss everything," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday, as broadcast on national television.

On Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence said he was directed by Trump to lead a delegation to Turkey together with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. The White House said on Tuesday that Pence was going to meet with Erdogan on October 17. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also travel to Turkey, the White House said.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a Monday statement that he was going to discuss Turkey's operation in Syria with NATO allies next week and planned to "press" them to consider diplomatic and economic measures against Turkey.

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday that Turkey's defense and energy ministries have already been sanctioned, as well as Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Washington has warned that more sanctions can follow if Turkey proceeds with its offensive in northeast Syria.