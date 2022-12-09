UPDATE - Twitter Update to Show Users If They Were 'Shadowbanned' - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the company had been working on a software update to let users know if they have been "shadowbanned."

"Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal," Musk said on Twitter.

The entrepreneur also said that Twitter would "soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts."

Musk added that tweets would show "view count in a few weeks" similar to how it's already done for videos posted on the social network.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.