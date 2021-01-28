UPDATE - US-Australia Friendship to Strengthen Relations, Enhance Security of Indo-Pacific -Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US-Australia friendship will make bilateral relations stronger and enhance the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

"I enjoyed speaking with @MarisePayne today, and look forward to building on our shared values," Blinken said on Twitter.

"The longstanding U.S.-Australia friendship will strengthen our excellent bilateral relationship as well as enhance the peace, stability, and security of the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Department of State earlier said Blinken had spoken to Payne.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their commitment to working together to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region between like-minded countries," it said.

"The ministers noted the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS) in September 2021, which has served as the bedrock of our mutual democratic alliance and committed to strengthening the unbreakable bond between the two countries," the State Department said.