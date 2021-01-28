UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US-Australia Friendship To Strengthen Relations, Enhance Security Of Indo-Pacific -Blinken

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - US-Australia Friendship to Strengthen Relations, Enhance Security of Indo-Pacific -Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US-Australia friendship will make bilateral relations stronger and enhance the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

"I enjoyed speaking with @MarisePayne today, and look forward to building on our shared values," Blinken said on Twitter.

"The longstanding U.S.-Australia friendship will strengthen our excellent bilateral relationship as well as enhance the peace, stability, and security of the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Department of State earlier said Blinken had spoken to Payne.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their commitment to working together to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region between like-minded countries," it said.

"The ministers noted the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS) in September 2021, which has served as the bedrock of our mutual democratic alliance and committed to strengthening the unbreakable bond between the two countries," the State Department said.

Related Topics

Australia Twitter Alliance United States September New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

8 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

8 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.