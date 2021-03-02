UPDATE - Venezuela Approves Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Venezuelan authorities have approved the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus, Venezuela's Health Ministry informs.

"Venezuela has approved the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to immunize the Venezuelan people against COVID-19. Thanks to the China-Venezuela cooperation, we are taking care of the health and life of our people," the ministry said in a Monday statement on Twitter.

In February, Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which was registered in Venezuela in January.

Future deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela will be organized in accordance with the agreed schedule and available production capacity, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

Under a December agreement, Russia is set to supply 10 million doses of Sputnik V ” the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 ” to Venezuela.