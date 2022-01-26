US Advance International Trade Deficit Up 3% in December to $101Bln - Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by almost $3 billion or 3% in December to $101 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by almost $3 billion or 3% in December to $101 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"The international trade deficit was $101.0 billion in December, up $2.9 billion from $98.

0 billion in November," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or at any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports of goods in December were at $258.3 billion, an increase of $5.1 billion from November.

Receipts from exports stood at $157.3 billion, rising $2.2 billion.

The difference in the growth between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.