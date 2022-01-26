UrduPoint.com

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up 3% In December To $101Bln - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 09:01 PM

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up 3% in December to $101Bln - Commerce Dept.

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by almost $3 billion or 3% in December to $101 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, increased by almost $3 billion or 3% in December to $101 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"The international trade deficit was $101.0 billion in December, up $2.9 billion from $98.

0 billion in November," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or at any time before shipment.

Advance payment for imports of goods in December were at $258.3 billion, an increase of $5.1 billion from November.

Receipts from exports stood at $157.3 billion, rising $2.2 billion.

The difference in the growth between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.

Related Topics

Exports November December Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Guterres Urges Taliban to Work With Int'l. Communi ..

Guterres Urges Taliban to Work With Int'l. Community, UNSC to Suppress Terrorist ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Afghanistan 'Hanging by a Thread' 6 ..

UN Chief Says Afghanistan 'Hanging by a Thread' 6 Months After Taliban Takeover

3 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges Int'l. Community to Suspend Rules, ..

Guterres Urges Int'l. Community to Suspend Rules, Conditions Restricting Afghan ..

5 minutes ago
 India Begins Investigation Amid Protests Regarding ..

India Begins Investigation Amid Protests Regarding Railway Jobs Exam - Railway M ..

5 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Scholz Will Visit Washington in Fe ..

Berlin Confirms Scholz Will Visit Washington in February - Government Spokespers ..

5 minutes ago
 German Criminal Police Creates Task Force Speciali ..

German Criminal Police Creates Task Force Specializing on Telegram

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>