US Aims To Strengthen US-Indonesia Relations On Blinken's Visit - Senior Dept. Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:20 PM

The United States aims to strengthen its relations with Indonesia during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit next weekend, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Friday

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Indonesia through this visit, and in the months and years ahead," Kritenbrink said during a conference call.

Blinken will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, next weekend to participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

According to Kritenbrink, Blinken will have a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to discuss a range of issues, including climate change, maintaining and protecting the rules-based international order, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Both sides will also discuss ways that the United States and Indonesia can address the crisis in Burma, build their economic ties to the Indo-Pacific economic framework, and further strengthen their people-to-people connection, Kritenbrink said.

