US Air Force Confirms E-11A Communications Plane Crashed In Afghanistan - Chief Of Staff

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

US Air Force Confirms E-11A Communications Plane Crashed in Afghanistan - Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States has lost a Bombardier E-11A communications networking aircraft as it crashed in Afghanistan, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said at a think-tank on Monday.

"It appears we have lost an aircraft.

We don't know the status of the crew," Goldfein said at an event at the Center for a New American Security, according to a report by military.com.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban movement claimed that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

Goldfein confirmed the crash and said the plane was an E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft, the report said.

Most of the Ghazni province has been controlled by the Taliban over the past five years, according to media reports.

