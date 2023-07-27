US Air Force OKs 13 Firms to Bid For $950Mln Command, Control Contracts - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A total of 13 companies will compete for $950 million worth of US Air Force contracts to develop open systems, modern software and algorithms to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

"(The companies) have been awarded ... contracts with a combined ceiling of $950 million to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)," the Department of Defense said in a press release.

The contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains ” air, land, space, sea, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum ” in an open architecture family of systems that enable capabilities via multiple integrated platforms, the statement read.

The Defense Department identified the companies as Applied Research Associates of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Armaments Research Company of Bethesda, Maryland; BadVR of Pacoima, California; CGI Federal of Fairfax, Virginia; Flosum Corporation., San Ramon, California; Global Technical Systems of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Exiger Government Solutions of McLean, Virginia; and Odyssey Systems Consulting Group of Wakefield, Massachusetts.

The remaining companies were Peregrine Defense of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Picogrid of Hawthorne, California; AlphaBravo of Gaithersburg, Maryland; Rafael Systems Global Sustainment of Bethesda, Maryland; and Spotible Labs of New York in New York State, the release said.