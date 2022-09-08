MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The emerging progress in the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan clearly does not suit the United States and its allies, , the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement regarding the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

"The emerging progress in the normalization of the situation in the IRA clearly does not suit the United States and its allies. The long-term presence of Western countries in Afghanistan has only led to the destruction of the economy, degradation in the security sector and the formation of a breeding ground for the growth of extremism," the statement says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized that "in the context of a global confrontation with Russia, the West seeks to prevent the strengthening of the position and influence of our country in Afghanistan.

"A logical result of the refusal of Western states from coordinated, systemic international cooperation in the fight against extremism has been an increase in terrorist activity in the IRA. Cases of group and single attacks have become more frequent. Success in the fight against terrorism is impossible without the combined efforts of all countries. Flirting with extremists inevitably leads to an increase in threats international security and new terrorist attacks," the statement added.

The explosion near the building of the consular department of the embassy happened on Monday morning. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took responsibility for the attack.