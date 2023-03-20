UrduPoint.com

US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Munitions - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US Announces $350Mln Aid Package for Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Munitions - Blinken

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million," Blinken said in a press release. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment."

The US Defense Department said in of separate press release that the new military aid package also includes high-speed anti-radiation missiles, mortar systems and rounds, grenade launchers and small arms, mine clearing equipment, heavy fuel tankers, vehicle maintenance equipment, laser rangefinders and thermal imagery system, among other items.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid well in excess of $100 billion. In April 2022, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Kiev United States February April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

No truth in caretaker CM KP resignation: Spokesman ..

No truth in caretaker CM KP resignation: Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Winners of HIPA’s ‘Winter’, and ‘Smiles’ ..

Winners of HIPA’s ‘Winter’, and ‘Smiles’ Instagram Photo Contest annou ..

9 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer for strong education, culture, techno ..

Rana Tanveer for strong education, culture, technology with ICESCO

11 minutes ago
 DC Loralai reviews measures for Sasta Bazaar in Ra ..

DC Loralai reviews measures for Sasta Bazaar in Ramazan

8 minutes ago
 Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Min ..

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto performs ..

8 minutes ago
 Brussels Conference Raises 7Bln Euros Earthquake R ..

Brussels Conference Raises 7Bln Euros Earthquake Relief for Turkey, Syria

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.