US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile for Fighter Jets - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) An upgraded version of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) that was developed for the US Navy received approval for low rate initial production, the prime contractor Northrop Grumman said on Thursday.

"This decision enables the start of the production to support future deployment of the AARGM-ER to the fleet and achievement of initial operating capability," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

The ER or extended range version of the missile is a major upgrade to the existing AARGM missile, currently in production and fielded with the US Navy today, the release said.

The AARGM-ER is currently being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy F-35C aircraft, the release added.

The AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched guided missile compatible with US and allied strike aircraft. It is used to suppress or destroy enemy air defenses, according to the US Navy.