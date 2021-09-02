UrduPoint.com

US Approves Initial Production Of Upgraded Missile For Fighter Jets - Northrop Grumman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:35 PM

US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile for Fighter Jets - Northrop Grumman

An upgraded version of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) that was developed for the US Navy received approval for low rate initial production, the prime contractor Northrop Grumman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) An upgraded version of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) that was developed for the US Navy received approval for low rate initial production, the prime contractor Northrop Grumman said on Thursday.

"This decision enables the start of the production to support future deployment of the AARGM-ER to the fleet and achievement of initial operating capability," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

The ER or extended range version of the missile is a major upgrade to the existing AARGM missile, currently in production and fielded with the US Navy today, the release said.

The AARGM-ER is currently being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy F-35C aircraft, the release added.

The AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched guided missile compatible with US and allied strike aircraft. It is used to suppress or destroy enemy air defenses, according to the US Navy.

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 ..

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 bn in H1-21

36 minutes ago
 Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurr ..

Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurricane Ida

1 minute ago
 Govt to extend support to overseas Pakistanis

Govt to extend support to overseas Pakistanis

1 minute ago
 PML-N needs NRO: Farrukh Habib

PML-N needs NRO: Farrukh Habib

14 minutes ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

14 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, 1,588 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, 1,588 new cases reported in Punjab

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.