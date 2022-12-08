UrduPoint.com

US Arming PKK In Areas Where Turkey Going To Conduct Military Operation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

US Arming PKK in Areas Where Turkey Going to Conduct Military Operation - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States continues to support the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, by resuming joint patrols in northern Syria and arming them in areas where the Turkish forces are going to conduct a ground military operation, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak said on Thursday, citing security sources.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the PKK and its armed wing, the People's Defense Units, in northern Syria and Iraq. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting a ground operation soon.

According to the newspaper, the US, in announcing the resumption of patrols with the PKK, is also sending to the organization the message "We are with you!" The US envoy to northeast Syria, Nikolas Granger, also said that Washington opposed Turkey's military action, the news outlet added.

The newspaper reported that the PKK had deployed American TOW anti-tank missiles in the villages near the Syrian opposition-held city of Al Bab. The organization also sent at least 100 fighters to the Syrian city of Ain Issa, which is among Turkey's possible targets, and about 30 fighters in villages near the border town of Kobane, the report added. In addition, the PKK sent multi-barrel rocket launchers to the village of Hezwan, the report noted.

On November 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the United Nations was concerned that the situation in Syria would escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Washington Iraq Ankara United States November Border

Recent Stories

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 minute ago
 Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Bas ..

Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Based Violence” (GBV)

1 minute ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the F ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom ..

1 minute ago
 TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Ma ..

TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Fl ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Sule ..

IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

16 minutes ago
 Norwegian company gets contract to produce electri ..

Norwegian company gets contract to produce electricity from Solid waste.

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.