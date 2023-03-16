US Army Commander Suggests Deploying 3 Multi-Domain Task Forces in Pacific, One in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Chief of Staff of the US Army Gen. James McConville said it would be right to deploy three multi-domain task forces (MTDF) in the Pacific, while keeping only one in Europe in combination with a fifth reserve unit.

"I can see three in the Pacific and then one other one. We have one in Europe and then one probably in a contingency-type place where it can go wherever it needs. So I think that's how those five are going to play out," the general said on Wednesday at the McAleese & Associates conference, as quoted by Defense News.

Such formations are supposed to operate in all areas ” on land and sea, in air, space and cyberspace, ” and possess all the features of a modern army, according to the news outlet.

The US's growing presence in the Pacific can be attributed to the Pentagon's belief that China is the main risk factor for the country on the global arena, as stated in its doctrine published in 2021.

As of yet, the US has deployed three multi-domain task forces. The first unit was activated in the western US in 2017 with a focus on the Pacific, the second one in Germany in 2021, and the third one, which is also the second MDTF operating in the Pacific, was deployed in Hawaii last year.