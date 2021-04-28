US Army Orders Nearly $215Mln More Multiple Rocket Launch Systems From Lockheed - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has won a $214,708,838 US Army modification contract for the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control [of] Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $214,708,838 modification ...

contract for the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System," the release said on Tuesday.

Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Texas; and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2024, the release said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama is the contracting activity, the release added.