US Arrests Mexican Drug Kingpin's Wife With Drug Trafficking Charges - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested in Virginia and charged for allegedly being involved in international drug trafficking, the US Justice Department said.

"The wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera, leader of a Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested today in Virginia on charges related to her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking," the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday. "Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual US-Mexican citizen, of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested today at Dulles International Airport."

