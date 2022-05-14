UrduPoint.com

US, ASEAN Supporting UN Secretary-General's Peace-Seeking Efforts On Ukraine - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

US, ASEAN Supporting UN Secretary-General's Peace-Seeking Efforts on Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The United States and the ASEAN nations have voiced support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres aimed at looking for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the joint statement of the US-ASEAN Summit said.

"With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continue to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. We reiterate our call for compliance with the UN Charter and international law. We underline the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and creating an enabling environment for peaceful resolution.

We support the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement said.

The parties also pointed out the need to facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need in Ukraine, as well as to ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and vulnerable people.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Independence United States February All

Recent Stories

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

8 hours ago
 Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan ..

Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan's Remarks on Finland, Sweden ..

8 hours ago
 Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US ..

Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

9 hours ago
 Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

9 hours ago
 Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among thre ..

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.