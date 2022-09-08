UrduPoint.com

US Assures Albania Of Support After Iran Cyber Attack - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 08:29 PM

US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Attack - White House

US National Security Advisor has assured Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of Washington's continued support over the cyber-strike on the Balkan nation that has been attributed to Iran, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US National Security Advisor has assured Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of Washington's continued support over the cyber-strike on the Balkan nation that has been attributed to Iran, the White House said on Thursday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania to express the United States' strong support for our NATO Ally following Iran's cyberattack on July 15," the White House said in a press release.

Sullivan and Rama both pledged to continue their cooperation on boosting Albania's cybersecurity defenses against any such attacks, the release said.

"They committed to continue working together on Albania's remediation efforts and cybersecurity measures," the release added.

Sullivan also thanked Rama for Albania's role in allowing Afghan nationals who fled their country following the Taliban takeover a year ago to remain resident there, according to the release.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran Washington White House Albania United States Albanian July

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Execut ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive body for 2022-23 elected u ..

42 seconds ago
 Zahid, Saima bag Deaf titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin B ..

Zahid, Saima bag Deaf titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

44 seconds ago
 Majority of EU States Will Probably Not Support Pr ..

Majority of EU States Will Probably Not Support Price Cap on Russian Gas - Sourc ..

2 minutes ago
 UK's Truss Announces Freezing Average Energy Bills ..

UK's Truss Announces Freezing Average Energy Bills at $2,870 for Next 2 Years

2 minutes ago
 Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ..

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation calls on Chief Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Truss Has No Plans to Fly to Scotland to Queen's R ..

Truss Has No Plans to Fly to Scotland to Queen's Residence - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.