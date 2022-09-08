US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Attack - White House

US National Security Advisor has assured Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of Washington's continued support over the cyber-strike on the Balkan nation that has been attributed to Iran, the White House said on Thursday

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania to express the United States' strong support for our NATO Ally following Iran's cyberattack on July 15," the White House said in a press release.

Sullivan and Rama both pledged to continue their cooperation on boosting Albania's cybersecurity defenses against any such attacks, the release said.

"They committed to continue working together on Albania's remediation efforts and cybersecurity measures," the release added.

Sullivan also thanked Rama for Albania's role in allowing Afghan nationals who fled their country following the Taliban takeover a year ago to remain resident there, according to the release.