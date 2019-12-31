US Awards $113Mln to Accelerate Delivery of Patriot Missiles to UAE - Pentagon

Lockheed Martin has won more than $113 million to fast-track the delivery of Patriot defense system missiles for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Defense Department said in a press release

"Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $113,973,238 [contract]... for accelerated delivery for Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) of Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles with associated ground support equipment and initial spares," the release said on Monday.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2024, the release said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, in large part due to the standoff between the United States and Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. Washington unilaterally withdrew from the pact last year, which prompted Tehran to begin rolling back its nuclear commitments.

A series of attacks on tankers in Gulf waters and, most recently, drone attack against oil facilities of Saudi Arabia have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.