US Awards $2.45Bln for Patriot PAC-3 Missile Production - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Lockheed Martin won more than $2.4 billion for PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile production, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $2,451,432,304 modification to contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 missile production," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Grand Prairie in the US state of Texas over the next seven years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2029, the Defense Department said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the supply as the contracting activity, the release said.