US Awards $492Mln Contract for High Mobility Rocket Systems, Support - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin close to half a billion Dollars to provide more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and support, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $492,108,514 fixed-price-incentive contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 launchers and support requirements to include Product Data Definition Package Maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed at facilities in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Alabama with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2023, the Defense Department said.

The US Army is also preparing to operate HIMARS as a platform for its "number one priority," the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) missile in development since 2017 to give its combat forces deep strike capability, the release added.