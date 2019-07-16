UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards $492Mln Contract For High Mobility Rocket Systems, Support - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Awards $492Mln Contract for High Mobility Rocket Systems, Support - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin close to half a billion Dollars to provide more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and support, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $492,108,514 fixed-price-incentive contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 launchers and support requirements to include Product Data Definition Package Maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed at facilities in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Alabama with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2023, the Defense Department said.

The US Army is also preparing to operate HIMARS as a platform for its "number one priority," the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) missile in development since 2017 to give its combat forces deep strike capability, the release added.

Related Topics

Army Grand Prairie Florida May 2017 Billion

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

4 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

4 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

4 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

4 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.