US Awards Boeing Nearly $1Bln for A-10 Warthog Jet Wing Assemblies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Boeing won almost $1 billion to provide more than 100 new wing assemblies and kits for the A-10 Warthog ground support aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $999,000,000... contract for A-10 wing replacements," the release stated on Wednesday.

"This contract provides for up to 112 new A-10 wing assemblies and up to 15 wing kits. "

Work on the contract will be performed in the United States and South Korea with completion targeted for summer of 2030, the release said.

US Air Force senior generals have in the past sought to scrap the A-10, but the Warthog remains popular with US Army troops who have experienced its low altitude, ground support capabilities and among its pilots for its heavy armor, robust design and survivability.