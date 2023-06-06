UrduPoint.com

US Awards Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney $2Bln For F-35 Engine Support - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Raytheon subsidiary Pratt and Whitney received a contract worth more than $2 billion for additional components and support for the F-35 fighter jet's propulsion system, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Raytheon Technologies Corp., doing business as Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $2,023,073,136... contract," the release said on Monday. "This modification exercises options to procure materials, parts, and components for Lot 17 of the F135 Propulsion system for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft as well as global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware.

"

The expanded contract provides Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Defense Department participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the release added.

Work on the project will be performed at different locations across the continental United States and in other locations outside the country over the next two and a half years and is expected to be completed in December 2025, the Defense Department said.

