US Aware Iranian Hackers Targeting State Websites To Influence Election - Security Agency

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Aware Iranian Hackers Targeting State Websites to Influence Election - Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI said in an advisory that they are aware Iranian hackers have recently been breaching US state websites to steal voter registration information.

"CISA and the FBI are aware of an Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) actor targeting US state websites - to include election websites," the advisory said on Friday. "CISA and the FBI assess this actor is responsible for the mass dissemination of voter intimidation emails to US citizens and the dissemination of US election-related disinformation in mid-October 2020.

"

The advisory said the hacking activity is intentional and aimed to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election.

On October 22, the FBI and CISA first announced that Iranian advanced persistent threat actors are trying to undermine US voters' confidence in the electoral process by spreading disinformation about voter fraud and creating fictitious media sites to spread anti-American propaganda.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia have obtained US voter information, but emphasized that the US election systems are resilient.

