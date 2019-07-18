UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ban On Myanmar Army Chief Not Enough, Says UN

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:02 PM

US ban on Myanmar army chief not enough, says UN

A US travel ban on Myanmar's army chief and three other top officers for their role in orchestrating a crackdown against Rohingya Muslims does not go far enough, a UN rights investigator said Thursday

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A US travel ban on Myanmar's army chief and three other top officers for their role in orchestrating a crackdown against Rohingya Muslims does not go far enough, a UN rights investigator said Thursday.

The sanctions announced Tuesday were the strongest censure yet from a Western power since the army launched its offensive against the stateless minority in August 2017 following attacks on police posts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said army chief Min Aung Hlaing and the other officers were responsible for human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings during the "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya when more than 740,000 were driven into Bangladesh.

But the United Nations Special Rapporteur to Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said the US move "does not go far enough, it should go further".

Lee, during a visit to Malaysia, criticised the sanctions as unrealistic, saying that the officers were unlikely to travel to the US anyway.

Washington should go further by seizing their assets, and those of their families, and extending the sanctions to cover other senior commanders, she said.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as one of its many official ethnicities, insisting they are interlopers from Bangladesh.

The US, Canada and the European Union have previously passed sanctions against members of the powerful military, but stopped short of reaching the very top of leadership.

But rights groups and UN investigators have called for stronger action against Min Aung Hlaing -- including international prosecution for genocide.

Pompeo said in his statement that the US remains concerned the Burmese government had taken no action against rights violators.

He cited the "egregious" example of the release of soldiers who massacred 10 Rohingya Muslims.

The soldiers spent only a few months in prison -- less time than two Reuters journalists who exposed the massacre and were behind bars for more than 500 days on state secrets charges.

The sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing, deputy commander-in-chief Soe Win, brigadier generals Than Oo and Aung Aung also apply to their immediate family members.

A Myanmar military spokesman criticised the sanctions, saying they harm the armed forces' dignity.

Related Topics

Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Canada European Union Visit Myanmar Malaysia August 2017 Muslim Family From Government Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

13 minutes ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Finalize Discount on R ..

5 minutes ago

National Bank of Ukraine Expects IMF to Approve Ne ..

13 minutes ago

Sensitization training for Police on Transgender P ..

5 minutes ago

Evolution of Arabic calligraphy featured at a Shar ..

13 minutes ago

Tobacco exports dip 17 pc in 11 months

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.