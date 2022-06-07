US-Bound Migrant Caravan With Nearly 10,000 Individuals Departs Southern Mexico - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) A migrant caravan with some 10,000 individuals left southern Mexico and is heading to the US southern border, Fox news reported.

The caravan journey comes as the US is hosting the Summit of Americas in Los Angeles from June 6-10. One of the caravan organizers told Reuters they timed the journey to coincide with the summit.

The report said on Monday that the caravan left the Mexican town of Tapachula, which is on the Mexico-Guatemala border.

Most of the migrants in the caravan are from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, the report said.

Last month, a US Federal judge blocked the Biden administration's effort to block a public health rule that allows US border authorities to immediately reject the entry and stay of illegal immigrants over concerns about the potential threat they may pose to US public health amid the pandemic.

US Customs and Border Protection made some 234,088 apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, maintaining the Biden administration's trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border. The number for May will be released later this month.