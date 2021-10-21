US Calls on North Korea to Refrain From Provocations, Engage in Dialogue - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The United States urges North Korea to refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue following the latter's launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine earlier in the week, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States calls on the DPRK (North Korea) to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogues," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We have offered to meet the DPRK officials without any preconditions and we have made clear that we hold no hostile intent toward the DPRK."