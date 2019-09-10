UrduPoint.com
US Cannot Rule Out Imposing Sanctions Against Russia's Rosneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Washington cannot exclude imposing sanctions against Russian oil company Rosneft at some point over buying Venezuelan oil, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said Tuesday.

"Yes, it can be [sanctioned]. We have not gotten to that point yet," Abrams said, when asked if Rosneft might be targeted with sanctions.

The special representative suggested that Rosneft was buying "increased amounts of crude oil from Venezuela" and reselling it.

"At some point we will have to consider the question of Rosneft conduct and what kind of reaction we want to have to it," Abrams said.

The special representative called the relocation of the European office of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA from Lisbon to Moscow a "nice symbol" of Venezuelan-Russian ties growing closer.

