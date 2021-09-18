US Central Command Probe Concludes Kabul Drone Strike 'Tragic Mistake'

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday that the drone strike conducted in Kabul on August 29 was a "tragic mistake."

"Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake.

.. A comprehensive review of all the available footage and reporting on the matter led us to a final conclusion that as many as ten civilians were killed in the strike, including up to seven children," McKenzie said during a press briefing.

