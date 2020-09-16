UrduPoint.com
US Charges 5 Chinese, 2 Malaysian Nationals In Alleged Hacking Campaign - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

US Charges 5 Chinese, 2 Malaysian Nationals in Alleged Hacking Campaign - Justice Dept.

The United States has charged five Chinese nationals and two Malaysian nationals for allegedly engaging in a worldwide hacking campaign that targeted more than 100 victims, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States has charged five Chinese nationals and two Malaysian nationals for allegedly engaging in a worldwide hacking campaign that targeted more than 100 victims, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have unsealed three indictments that collectively charge five Chinese nationals with computer hacking and charge two Malaysian nationals for helping some of those hackers target victims and sell the fruits of their hacking," Rosen said. "The Chinese defendants targeted well over one hundred victims worldwide in a variety of industries and sectors that are sadly part of the standard target list for Chinese hackers."

More Stories From World

