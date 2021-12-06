UrduPoint.com

US Charity Says 3 More Missionaries Freed In Haiti

Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based global missionary organization, announced on Monday that three more hostages have been freed in Haiti

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based global missionary organization, announced on Monday that three more hostages have been freed in Haiti.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the Names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," the group said.

The group added that it would like to focus "the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages."

"Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.

We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support," it added.

In October, 17 Christian missionaries, 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.

In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid.

