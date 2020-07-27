UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Checking Video Alleged To Show Hurricane Damaging Wall On Border With Mexico - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 01:57 PM

US Checking Video Alleged to Show Hurricane Damaging Wall on Border With Mexico - Official

The United States' Customs and Border Protection is looking into a video claiming to show Hurricane Hanna in Texas knocking down a section of the wall on the border with Mexico, but doubts its authenticity, an official told a local newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The United States' Customs and Border Protection is looking into a video claiming to show Hurricane Hanna in Texas knocking down a section of the wall on the border with Mexico, but doubts its authenticity, an official told a local newspaper.

The hurricane made landfall in southern Texas on Saturday, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. President Donald Trump approved the emergency disaster declaration for Texas. Earlier, a video posted by a Mexican journalist alleged to show the hurricane toppling a part of the border wall.

"The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but looks like it [the video] was shot during the day," Roderick Kise, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesman in the Rio Grande Valley, told Corpus Christi Caller-Times late on Sunday.

The official doubted that the footage was from South Texas, noting that the information is being checked with authorities in Washington.

The newspaper itself noted that some social network users had suggested that the Mexican journalist's video that had gone viral was actually months old and showed a section of the border wall in California blown down by high winds in January.

Related Topics

Storm Washington Trump Rio Grande Corpus Christi United States Mexico January Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

World's silence encourages India to commit crimes ..

9 minutes ago

ADNOC adds new Chinese partner following transfer ..

13 minutes ago

Brazilian star Oscar says he would play for China

19 seconds ago

No death due to Corona reported in Punjab

20 seconds ago

Woman among three killed in Mianwali

22 seconds ago

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses remarkable increas ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.