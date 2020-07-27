US Checking Video Alleged to Show Hurricane Damaging Wall on Border With Mexico - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States' Customs and Border Protection is looking into a video claiming to show Hurricane Hanna in Texas knocking down a section of the wall on the border with Mexico, but doubts its authenticity, an official told a local newspaper

The hurricane made landfall in southern Texas on Saturday, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. President Donald Trump approved the emergency disaster declaration for Texas. Earlier, a video posted by a Mexican journalist alleged to show the hurricane toppling a part of the border wall.

"The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but looks like it [the video] was shot during the day," Roderick Kise, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesman in the Rio Grande Valley, told Corpus Christi Caller-Times late on Sunday.

The official doubted that the footage was from South Texas, noting that the information is being checked with authorities in Washington.

The newspaper itself noted that some social network users had suggested that the Mexican journalist's video that had gone viral was actually months old and showed a section of the border wall in California blown down by high winds in January.