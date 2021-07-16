UrduPoint.com
US Climate Envoy Intends To Meet With Russian Counterpart Again Before Glasgow Conference

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that he intended to meet again with his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriev, before the conference in Glasgow, which was scheduled for this fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that he intended to meet again with his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriev, before the conference in Glasgow, which was scheduled for this fall.

Forestry, trade, and external mechanisms, areas of cooperation and targets will be discussed at this meeting, Kerry told the Kommersant newspaper.

What has already been agreed is that Russia and US would really work together to try to succeed in Glasgow, the envoy added.

More Stories From World

