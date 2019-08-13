UrduPoint.com
US Closely Monitors Russian Military Exercise In North Sea - Commander

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

US Closely Monitors Russian Military Exercise in North Sea - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States closely monitored the recent military exercise of Russia's armed forces in the North Sea, but the Pentagon is not worried about any potential escalation in the area, US Air Force European Commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This latest exercise has been one that we've closely monitored over the course of the last couple weeks," Harrigian said. "I will tell you that our awareness and ability to track all that activity is very good. And we've been in in a very good position to ensure that we have our forces properly postured.

At this particular point, I'm not at all concerned about escalation."

Harrigian said the US is using Russia's military exercise as an opportunity to better understand how Moscow envisions its potential operations in this critical area.

From August 1-9, Russia held the 2019 edition of its Ocean Shield military drills in waters of the Baltic Sea.  As part of the exercise, Russia's Navy also carried out drills in the Norwegian and North Sea.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that the aim of the exercise was to train the activities of the Navy's inter-fleet group.

