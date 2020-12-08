UrduPoint.com
US Co-Chair Of OSCE Minsk Group To Travel To Baku, Yerevan This Weekend - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to Travel to Baku, Yerevan This Weekend - State Dept.

US co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Andrew Schofer will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this weekend, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Andrew Schofer will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this weekend, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday.

"He [Schofer] will be going this weekend with the other co-chairs to both capitals - Baku and Yerevan - to see where we can get the co-chairs back into a role to try to move forward on a diplomatic solution," Reeker said.

Reeker also said that the United States will continue to watch closely the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and considers the OSCE to be the right platform to raise the matter with the other countries.

The leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. According to the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan stop at their occupied positions, then a number of regions come under Baku's control, the sides exchange prisoners; Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and Lachin corridor linking Karabakh and Armenia.

