US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relations - Embassy in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The United States remains committed to non-interference in internal relations, the embassy in Ankara said on Monday amid possible expulsion of ambassador from Turkey.

Late last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the foreign ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 Western countries, including the US, that called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"In response to questions regarding the Statement of October 18, the United States notes that it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the embassy tweeted.